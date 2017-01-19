Crumbling cliff closes busy San Francisco road

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A major road in San Francisco is closed Thursday morning due to an unstable cliff.

The closure is on O’Shaughnessy Boulevard in the city’s Glen Park neighborhood between Malta Drive and Del Vale Avenue.

The road was shut down on Wednesday around noon and is expected to reopen sometime on Friday.

Aerial workers hanging from ropes are working to stabilize the cliffside and secure loose rocks and debris.

This closure also affects Muni bus line 44. The bus is being rerouted through the Miraloma neighborhood.

Drivers in the area should plan ahead and use alternative routes.

