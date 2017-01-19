SAN JOSE (KRON) — A group of dogs has been rescued thanks to someone with Santa Clara County Animal Services.

Officer Riley responded to reports of “dog dumping” in the East San Jose Foothills while it was pouring rain.

When she arrived, she found seven pups. They appeared sick, cold, and completely terrified.

“There were little dogs running all over! They all appeared completely terrified, cold, and “sick”. After over an hour of lots of patience, kindness and love; Officer Riley was able to safely lure in (using her lunch 🙂 ) and grab all 7 of these pups. #WOW,” Animal Control said on Facebook.

It took Officer Riley for her to use her lunch to lure them to safety.

The pups were all found with mange.

They were quickly treated by a veterinarian.