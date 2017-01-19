Homeowner interrupts burglar in South San Francisco, burglar flees with money and jewels

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The South San Francisco police department asked the community to help identify a burglary suspect, who stole from a residence on Jan. 18, 2017.

According to police, the suspect stole jewelry and money from a home located on Highland Avenue in South San Francisco approximately at 11:17 a.m. after the owner interrupted the burglar.

Police said the resident came home after running daily errands, and upon entry the victim was encountered by an unknown male suspect.

The suspect brandished a gun at the victim, and ordered the victim to lie on the ground.

The suspect was described as a male in his 20’s, wearing a dark grey beanie, dark gray clothing and concealing his face with a cloth over his nose and mouth. According to police, the suspect immediately fled through the front door after the interruption.

After investigation it was determined that the male suspect gained entry into the residence by shattering a window.

The SSFPD has advised anyone with information on the suspect or case to notify the authorities immediately.