ANTIOCH (KRON) — The California Highway Patrol has reopened state Highway 160 on the Antioch Bridge Thursday morning.

Hwy 160 was closed Wednesday night around 9 p.m. due to downed trees blocking the road.

Crews were able to clean up the fallen trees from the roadway overnight.

The closure affected Highway 160 from Wilbur Avenue to state Highway 12, according to the CHP.