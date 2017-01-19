Laguna Honda Hospital receives $100,000 citation from Dept. of Public Health

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center in the City and County of San Francisco received a $100,000 fine from the California Department of Public Health, Thursday morning in connection to a death of a patient or resident.

A CDPH investigation found deficiencies that were determined to cause the death of a patient or resident within the facility and issued a Class “AA” citation, according to state officials.

The Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center is a skilled nursing facility, and the citation issued there is the most severe penalty under state law.

“All nursing facilities in California are required to be in compliance with applicable state and federal laws and regulations governing health care facilities,” according to the CDPH.

It is required for facilities to comply to these standards to ensure the quality of care.

Information regarding the death of the resident or patient is unknown at this time. The failures that Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center encountered were not immediately available.