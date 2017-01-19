List of Bay Area Donald Trump inauguration protests

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Tens of thousands of people will take to the Bay Area streets over the next few days to protest Donald Trump’s inauguration as President of the United States.

Starting on Thursday and running through Saturday, multiple marches, protests and gatherings will take place in Oakland, San Jose, San Francisco, Vallejo, and Walnut Creek, among other places.

Perhaps the largest and most well-known events are those planned to coincide with the Women’s March on Washington, which takes place on Saturday in the nation’s capital in the wake of Trump’s inaugural event on Friday.

OAKLAND:

The first of many events will kick off Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in Oakland at the federal building on Clay Street and will end up in front of City Hall at Frank Ogawa Plaza.

Dubbed an “interfaith/multiracial” march to resist Trump’s policies, it is organized by Oakland Community Organizations, which describes itself as a nonpartisan social justice group of congregations, schools, and allied organizations.

The Bay Area Women’s March event starts on Saturday with a rally at 10 a.m. at Oakland’s Madison Park. In Oakland, the post-rally march will proceed to Frank Ogawa Plaza.

SAN JOSE

The Bay Area Women’s March event starts on Saturday with a rally at 10 a.m. at San Jose City Hall. And in San Jose, the post-rally march will end up at Cesar Chavez Plaza.

In San Jose, a Friday rally and march are planned to start at 11 a.m. at Cesar Chavez Plaza.

Participants are expected to surround the federal building by noon and then end up with another rally at San Jose City Hall at 1 p.m.

SAN FRANCISCO

The Bay Area Women’s March event starts on Saturday at 3 p.m. at San Francisco’s Civic Center Plaza. In San Francisco, a candlelight march to Justin Herman Plaza will follow the rally.

Also, in a bit of coincidental timing, an anti-abortion group has long planned its annual “Walk for Life West Coast” for 12:30 p.m. Saturday at San Francisco’s Civic Center, followed by a march down Market Street to Justin Herman Plaza.

Counter-protesters, many of whom are also expected to join the Women’s March later in the day, plan to line Market Street as thousands of Walk For Life participants make their way toward the Embarcadero.

On Friday at 9 a.m., an event described by organizers as a “day of demonstrations to call out Trump supporters” is planned to start at Justin Herman Plaza in San Francisco.

Participants will then march though the downtown area, “stopping at companies which support Trump’s hate-fueled agenda,” and ultimately ending up in front of 555 California St., where there will be speakers and a children’s march, organizers said.

“While the Bay Area may have trumped Trump at the polls, there are numerous Bay Area companies and individuals who not only have supported him, but who are his nominees and appointees,” organizer Beth Trimarco said.

“That’s what we’re going to be protesting tomorrow — those people and those companies.”

Separate rallies are planned for Friday at 11:30 a.m. at San Francisco General Hospital and at 5 p.m. at Civic Center Plaza.

Also in San Francisco on Friday, Filipinos Against Trump and associated groups will gather with supporters at 5 p.m. on the steps of the Asian Art Museum to “fight against racism, bigotry, sexism, Islamaphobia, anti-immigrant policies and economic injustice.”

At 10 a.m. on Friday, the Golden Gate Bridge will host 3,000 purple-clad demonstrators who intend to link arms and form a human chain that will stretch from Marin County to San Francisco along the pedestrian walkway.

“We will stand together in unity and love as a shining beacon of inclusiveness and democracy to prove that we are stronger together, that love trumps hate, and that the hateful rhetoric of the incoming president and his administration will not be tolerated,” a statement from organizers Bridge Together Golden Gate said.

VALLEJO:

Women’s March events are planned for Saturday at Vallejo’s Mare Island Shoreline Heritage Preserve at 5 p.m.

WALNUT CREEK:

Women’s March events are planned for Saturday at Walnut Creek’s Civic Park at 10 a.m.

“The Women’s March is a national movement to unify and empower everyone who stands for women’s rights, human rights, civil liberties, and social justice for all,” organizers said in a statement.

Across the region, cities are bracing for the potential fallout from the events, mostly billed as peaceful.

“Our jobs is to protect the marchers and make sure they are safe, as well as the general public,” San Francisco police spokeswoman Officer Giselle Talkoff said. “People have the right to exercise their freedom of

speech, we just want to make sure that things go off without a hitch.”

Police are urging people to report any unlawful or dangerous activities during the marches and rallies and to check traffic and transit conditions before heading to any of the events.

BART is ramping up for the events and plans to run longer trains on Friday and Saturday and will add more station agents, technicians and police officers to cope with the crowds.

In celebration of the day, the San Francisco Log Cabin Republicans plan a potluck dinner and the Sonoma County Republican Party is hosting an inaugural ball at 6:30 p.m. at the Flamingo Conference Center in Santa Rosa on Friday.

Bay City News contributed to this report.