Oakland Raiders officially file paperwork for Las Vegas relocation

OAKLAND (KRON) — The Oakland Raiders have officially filed their paperwork to relocate to Las Vegas Thursday morning, according to Clark County Commission Chair Steve Sisolak.

The announcement is expected to be made public later today.

Owner Mark Davis has been pushing for the team to move to Las Vegas. He has already filed for trademarks for the phrase “Las Vegas Raiders.”

However, the City of Oakland is hoping to keep the team in The Town. But with city officials struggling to compete with the deals in place with Vegas politicians, the chances of keeping the Silver and Black are beginning to look slim.

