Rohnert Park transient arrested for alleged sexual assault on mentally disabled man

ROHNERT PARK (KRON) — Police arrested a man in Rohnert Park Thursday morning in connection to an alleged sexual assault on a developmentally disabled man.

Authorities arrested 53-year-old Richard Wells for an alleged sexual assault on a 44-year-old man in the 600 block of Rohnert Park Expressway on Jan. 17, 2017. According to police, Wells was arrested in the same area the incident occurred.

Police spotted Wells approximately at 9:30 a.m. at 597 Rohnert Park Expressway, standing next to a van in the parking lot. A detective investigating the case brought Wells to the station, and Wells was positively identified by the victim.

The male victim, who remains anonymous met Wells at a shopping center and befriended the suspect. After purchasing a soda from Wells the two went to the victims apartment nearby.

According to police, Wells admitted to going back to the victim’s apartment and having a sexual encounter knowing the victim had a mental disability.

Officers said Wells has been arrested for sodomy of victim, incapable of giving consent, oral copulation with victim incapable of giving consent, penetration with a foreign object. Wells was also arrested on burglary for entering into the apartment.

Wells was booked into the Sonoma County Jail, and due to the nature of his crime his bail was raised to $500,000.