The World According to Gary: Durant plays best game of season against Westbrook

By Published:
gary

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about Warrior’s Kevin Durant beating the Thunder and Russell Westbrook.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-100 Wednesday night in Oakland’s Oracle Arena in what may have been Durant’s best game of the season.

“That’s the best team in the world and they’re right here in the Bay Area,” Gary said as he reflected back on how the Warriors got ahead after being tied at half time.

There was plenty of drama during the game too as ex-teammates Durant and Westbrook took the court together.

