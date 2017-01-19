EL CERRITO (KRON) — In the East Bay, students and parents at an El Cerrito Catholic elementary have learned their school will not reopen next fall.

In addition, KRON4 has learned late Thursday evening that four other elementary schools operated by the Diocese of Oakland will close as well.

KRON4’s Charles Clifford talked with parents and students Thursday, who say they are saddened by the news.

Thursday afternoon, parents picking up their kids at St. Jerome Catholic School in El Cerrito found their children carrying a letter. It says that after careful consideration, the Diocese of Oakland, which operates St. Jerome, will be unable to reopen the school next fall.

Shawn Rose’s daughter is in fourth grade. He is stunned by the news.

Ana Nakamura’s two sons, Anthony and Patrick, both go to school there. They say they really like St. Jerome.

The letter also states that the reason the school will be shut down is because of a decline in enrollment due to, among other things, a drop in the number of Catholic families in the area.

In a statement Thursday, the Diocese of Oakland confirmed that in addition to St Jerome, four other elementary schools across the East Bay would not reopen in the fall.

St Jarlath, St Lawrence O’Toole, and St. Martin de Porres, all in Oakland, and Our Lady of the Rosary, in Union City, will all be closing.

Both Shawn and Ana say finding new schools will be tough on their kids.

In all, the diocese of Oakland operates 45 elementary schools and eight high schools across the East Bay.

They also said on Thursday that parents from schools that are closing will be given the opportunity to enroll their kids at one of the other schools.