ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — East bay parks were hit pretty hard by this recent storm.

Creeks have been overflowing and mudslides have been a huge problem.

Richmond’s Wildcat Canyon Park got a major slide a few months ago.

Now, it has gotten even worse.

In Oakland, a slide has closed a popular side trail near a lake in Temescal Park.

That slide is supposed to get even bigger when another storm hits this weekend.

More storms are expected to come on Friday and Sunday.