FOLSOM (KRON) —¬†Reports of a Confederate Flag hanging inside a Folsom classroom has some parents up in arms.

According to Sutter Middle School officials, this is not the first time the teacher involved has been accused of being racist.

This is the second round of problems for this teacher in less than three months.

He made a comment during a history lesson which was highly offensive to an eighth grader and his family.

Now, officials say they are actively investigating the teacher’s conduct.