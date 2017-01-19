FREMONT (KRON) — Fremont police continue to investigate a home invasion that happened in December when four armed masked men followed two people into their home through an open garage door.

Investigators have edited the video showing the four suspects pointing out things that may help the public identify who they are.

Police said the crime happened in the Cameron Hills neighborhood in Fremont. You see one crook threatening a resident with a gun.

Police are pointing out certain things like the Jordan 14s one suspect is wearing.

Also, the four men spent at least an hour in the house ransacking the place and terrorizing the homeowners. The suspects were armed and wore masks and gloves, police said.

This was Dec. 8, just before 11:00 p.m. They took some money and other valuables.

Several detectives have been assigned to this high priority case, and Fremont police are working with other agencies who have similar cases.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the robbers is asked to contact Fremont police.