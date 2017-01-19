HALF MOON BAY (KRON) — Half Moon Bay was hit hard Wednesday night by the wind and waves.

KRON4’s Gabe Slate on Thursday saw a boat that was blown out of Pillar Point Harbor and tossed up on the beach about 700 yards away.

With two more storms coming, there is now a high surf and small craft advisory for the coast.

Mavericks could see 60-foot waves, and the beaches and harbors could see up to 30-foot swells. Despite the warning to stay away, big waves bring out the big thrill seekers.

Gabe talked to locals who expect to see daredevils from all over the region flocking in this weekend to take on the big surf.

