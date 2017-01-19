VIDEO: San Anselmo business owners prepare for more rain

SAN ANSELMO (KRON) — As the Bay Area prepares for another pounding of rain, one particular city in the North Bay is on edge.

KRON4’s Alecia Reid reports from downtown San Anselmo, where business owners want to make sure their stores will survive the storm.

Alecia tells what they are doing to prepare for the storm.

Watch the above video to see Alecia’s full report.

