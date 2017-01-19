

SAN ANSELMO (KRON) — As the Bay Area prepares for another pounding of rain, one particular city in the North Bay is on edge.

KRON4’s Alecia Reid reports from downtown San Anselmo, where business owners want to make sure their stores will survive the storm.

Alecia tells what they are doing to prepare for the storm.

Prepare for another round of gusty winds and briefly heavy rains beginning late tonight through Friday morning. #CAstorm pic.twitter.com/GcUhFxK2S3 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 20, 2017

