VTA light-rail hits car between Winchester, Campbell stations, no injuries

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — An accident has happened on the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority light-rail line between the Winchester and Campbell stations in Campbell on Thursday afternoon, according to officials.

A northbound light-rail train crashed into a vehicle, VTA officials said.

The collision was reported at 3:09 p.m. at South Bascom Avenue and Southwest Expressway, on the border with San Jose.

The accident was on the Mountain View/Winchester light-rail line.

No passengers were impacted and no injuries were reported, VTA spokeswoman Linh Hoang said.

The crash caused a delay of a few minutes for some trains, but that delay was over by 4:06 p.m.

A bus bridge between the Downtown Campbell and Winchester stations was made available and has since been canceled.

