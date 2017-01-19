Weather Alert: rainfall totals from Wednesday’s storm

(KRON) Storm number one to sweep across the Bay Area on Wednesday dropped a significant amount of rainfall. There are two more storms that will hit Northern California before the weekend. The second storm rolls in later this evening and through Thursday morning’s commute.
Here are the top rainfall amounts from each county.
Alameda County:
Livermore 1.23 inches
Piedmont 1.13 inches
Contra Costa County:
Rossmoor 1.69 inches
Mt Diablo peak 1.53 inches
Marin County:
San Rafael 3.03 inches
Kentfield 2.17 inches
Napa County:
Glen Ellen 3.19 inches
Angwin 3.16 inches
San Francisco County:
San Francisco dowtown .98 inches
San Mateo County:
Pacifica 3.39 inches
Pescadero 2.49 inches
Santa Clara County:
Morgan Hill 3.97 inches
Day Valley 2.75 inches
Santa Cruz County:
Scotts Valley 3.80
Soquel 3.55 inches
Sonoma County:
Guerneville 6.64 inches
Windsor 3.82 inches