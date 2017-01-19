Weather Alert: rainfall totals from Wednesday’s storm

(KRON) Storm number one to sweep across the Bay Area on Wednesday dropped a significant amount of rainfall. There are two more storms that will hit Northern California before the weekend. The second storm rolls in later this evening and through Thursday morning’s commute.

CLICK HERE FOR KRON4’S WEATHER CENTER, INTERACTIVE RADAR AND FLIGHT DELAYS

Here are the top rainfall amounts from each county.

Alameda County:

Livermore 1.23 inches

Piedmont 1.13 inches

Contra Costa County:

Rossmoor 1.69 inches

Mt Diablo peak 1.53 inches

Marin County:

San Rafael 3.03 inches

Kentfield 2.17 inches

Napa County:

Glen Ellen 3.19 inches

Angwin 3.16 inches

San Francisco County:

San Francisco dowtown .98 inches

San Mateo County:

Pacifica 3.39 inches

Pescadero 2.49 inches

Santa Clara County:

Morgan Hill 3.97 inches

Day Valley 2.75 inches

Santa Cruz County:

Scotts Valley 3.80

Soquel 3.55 inches

Sonoma County:

Guerneville 6.64 inches

Windsor 3.82 inches