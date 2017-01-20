3,000 to form human chain across Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — At least 3,000 demonstrators are expected to link arms and form a human chain across the entire Golden Gate Bridge Friday.

The demonstration is set to happen after President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony at 10 a.m.

The human chain will stretch from Marin County to San Francisco along the pedestrian walkway.

“We will stand together in unity and love as a shining beacon of inclusiveness and democracy to prove that we are stronger together, that love trumps hate, and that the hateful rhetoric of the incoming president and his administration will not be tolerated,” a statement from organizers Bridge Together Golden Gate said.

The organizers say the Bridge Together event is not a Trump protest.

“It’s intentionally not a protest. We are not in conflict. We are not in confrontation. and it’s a specific reaction to all of the hateful and divisive rhetoric that has been thrown at us over the last 18 months,” a demonstrator told KRON4 News.

At least one of the parking lots at the welcome center will be closed to private cars.