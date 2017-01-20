Arrests underway at protest at San Francisco Uber HQ

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Demonstrators have been arrested at the at the Uber headquarters in San Francisco where protesters have chained themselves to the front door Friday morning in opposition to the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Eight protesters chained themselves to the front door of the building on Market Street between 11th Street and Van Ness Avenue in protest of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, who has served as an advisor to Trump.

A group of about 40-50 protesters also gathered there, blocking Market Street and holding a sign that said, “Uber collaborates with Trump.” As of about 10:15 a.m., police were removing the protesters from the doors and arresting them.

The protesters arrived at Uber headquarters at about 7 a.m. Uber employees have been entering the building through a back door on Mission Street.

In a statement, Uber said, “As a company we’re committed to working with government on issues that affect riders, drivers and the cities where we operate. Just as we worked with the Obama Administration, we’ll work with the Trump Administration, too.”

