Protesters halt Caltrain in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Caltrains officials say all trains are being held in San Francisco due to trespassers on the tracks, according to officials.

Riders should expect major delays and find alternative routes.

Muni and BART are providing mutual aid to riders.

All trains holding in San Francisco due to trespassers on the tracks. #Caltrain — Caltrain (@Caltrain) January 20, 2017

Here's a pic of the protesters locking arms on the #Caltrain tracks in SF right now. Service stopped near 16th. Expect major delays. https://t.co/KUHaXqS7uy — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) January 20, 2017

#MajorProblem According to passengers on #Caltrain. Protectors are blocking the tracks near 16th in SF. Expect major delays. https://t.co/5EqOlRY7jc — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) January 20, 2017