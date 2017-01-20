Protesters halt Caltrain in San Francisco

Caltrain

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Caltrains officials say all trains are being held in San Francisco due to trespassers on the tracks, according to officials.

Riders should expect major delays and find alternative routes.

Muni and BART are providing mutual aid to riders.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

