Donald J. Trump is now the 45th President of the United States

(KRON) – Donald J. Trump is now officially the 45th President of the United States.
Capping a morning of inaugural pomp and pageantry, Donald Trump stepped before a sprawling crowd at the U.S. Capitol Friday, poised to be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. His ascent puts Republicans in control of the White House for the first time in eight years.
Donald Trump sworn in as 45th President of the United States
Trump gave a thumbs-up, pumped his fist, and mouthed “thank you,” as he walked to his seat next to incoming Vice President Mike Pence.
Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Trump and his wife, Melania, were greeted at the White House by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama for the traditional private meeting of outgoing and incoming presidents and their spouses. Posing for photos on the North Portico, the couples exchanged hugs as Barack Obama chatted about the demands of protocol.
Trump has pledged to upend many of Obama’s major domestic and national security policies, including repealing his signature health care law and building a wall along the entire U.S.-Mexico border. But he’s offered few details of how he plans to accomplish his agenda, often sending contradictory signals.
People flocked to the nation’s capital for the inaugural festivities, some wearing red hats emblazoned with Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan. But in a sign of the deep divisions Trump sowed during his combative campaign, dozens of Democratic lawmakers were boycotting the swearing-in ceremony on Capitol Hill.