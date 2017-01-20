Gary’s Mailbag: Why don’t you wear a tie?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gary Radnich answers viewers’ emails every Friday night with his wife, Alicia Radnich.

In this installment, Gary takes on these emails:

  • The Warriors and Raiders are both leaving my City of Oakland. Thanks for appreciating my years of support. – Wayne
  • The Warriors threw a great celebration for their new arena. My tickets will go up to pay for it. – Angelo
  • Your segment with your wife is my favorite. She has great style. You sir, should wear a tie. – Randy
  • This is my endorsement of new 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan. “He’s probably better than Jim Tomsula or Chip Kelly. – Ernie

