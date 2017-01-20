Inauguration Day protests obstruct Santa Cruz roads

SANTA CRUZ (KRON) — Crowds of protesters are clogging various streets in Santa Cruz, causing road closures, according to Santa Cruz Police Department.

Police say that drivers should avoid Water St. between Cedar St and River St.

Other roads near the town clock and upper parts of the downtown corridor are also closed, police said.

Santa Cruz PD anticipates more road closures occurring throughout the downtown area, as protests are supposed to continue for several hours.

Highway 1 is open to Mission St. and will bypass downtown traffic on the north end of the downtown corridor, according to Santa Cruz PD.

Laurel St. and other roads in the southern portion of the Downtown are open as well; however, intermittent road closures may occur as the crowd moves in the area.

Santa Cruz PD had this to say about the protests:

It is the goal of the police department to protect the constitutional rights of the assembled crowds while also protecting the safety of the community, property, and traffic in the area. We ask for calm and patience at this time.