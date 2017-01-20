Lightning hits Sutro Tower in San Francisco

By Published:
courtesy: @sfjes
(KRON) In an amazing display lightning hit Sutro Tower in San Francisco during Friday morning’s storm.

In the video from @sfjes you can see the lightning hit the top of the tower several times.

Hail was also reported falling in parts of San Francisco overnight as well.

The next round of rain moves in Friday afternoon but the strongest wave will hit Sunday.

KRON4’s Weather Center has interactive radar, a 7 day forecast and an hour by hour breakdown.

Overall, California has seen a significant retreat from the once-statewide drought. About 58 percent of the state remains in moderate, severe, extreme or exceptional stages of drought.

Since Jan. 1, more than 15 feet of snow has fallen at some Tahoe area resorts — the most in more than five years.

Mike Dulinawka was busy taking reservations for weekend snowmobile tours at the Zephyr Cove Resort near Stateline, Nevada.

“We’ve been sold out for the last couple of weekends. It’s great. We’re definitely loving the snow,” he said.

