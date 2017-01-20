Mudslide closes Alameda County road

By Published: Updated:
Courtesy of Alameda County Fire
Courtesy of Alameda County Fire

CASTRO VALLEY (KRON) — A mudslide caused an Alemeda County road to close Friday morning, according to Alameda County Fire.

Alameda County Fire reported the closure of Palomares Rd. in Castro Valley on Twitter at 12:10 p.m.

Castro Valley mudslide

The road is closed between Palo Verde Road in the unincorporated community of Castro Valley and Niles Canyon Road.

A county public works crew is on site working to clear the mud and debris from the road.

There is still no word on when the road will reopen.

