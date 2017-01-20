Police investigating shooting at University of Washington in area of protest

By and Published:
967b478c79424abb9518b7b3274460e5

 

SEATTLE (KRON) — A man was shot in the area of a protest at the University of Washington on Friday night.

The demonstrators are still gathered at the college.

They’re protesting an event inside a building, featuring controversial speaker Milo Yiannopoulos.

He works for Breitbart. He’s one of the leading voices of the alt-right movement and was invited by the school’s college Republicans.

Twitter banned him for life last year for what the company called “inciting or engaging in the targeted abuse or harassment of others.”

The fire department said the guy who was shot in the stomach has possible life-threatening injuries.

It’s not clear what led to the shooting but protesters were trying to prevent people from attending the event inside.

