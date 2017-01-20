REDWOOD CITY (KRON) — A Redwood City police officer died while on-duty due to a medical issue on Friday, police said.

Officer Gerardo Silva, 57, was an 18-year veteran of the department. He was on-duty when he got a call for service at the police station, police said.

When Silva did not respond, police searched the building. Officers later found Silva in the building unconscious and not breathing, police said.

Officers tried to use CPR on Silva but could not resurrect him.

Silva was rushed to Kaiser Hospital where he died of natural causes, police said.