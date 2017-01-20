SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)-– The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s San Francisco Field Office is asking for help finding a stolen gun, magazines, and bullet-proof vest.

The items were taken from an FBI special agent’s car between 6:00 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2016 and 10:00 a.m. on Jan. 9, 2016 in either Concord, Orinda or Lafayette, according to the San Francisco Division of the FBI.

The following items were stolen:

H&K 10mm MP5 firearm

Three magazines

One Ballistic (bullet-proof) Vest

FBI SF Division spokesman Prentice Danner described the firearm as “a “specialized weapon” that one would not typically wear on his/her person regularly.”

“The FBI, in partnership with the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, is working to locate and recover items in the interest of public safety,” the FBI said.

Anyone with information regarding the weapons should call the FBI San Francisco.