Santa Clara County flu death, first of 2017

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — Friday the Santa Clara County Public Health Department confirms the first reportable flu death of the 2016-2017 flu season.

The person who died is under the age of 65.

Due to privacy concerns and regulations, further details about the person will not be released, officials said.

There are two main criteria for reportable flu cases in California.

First, the person must be under 65-years-old. Second, the case must be severe enough to require hospitalization in an ICU, or have resulted in death.

In addition to the reported death, 17 cases of severe influenza (flu) have been reported to the Public Health Department this flu season, according to health officials.

Health officials remind the public that flu symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, and fatigue.

“People at higher risk of severe disease who show flu symptoms should contact their medical provider,” officials said.

In addition to getting the vaccine, health officials advise people to take the following steps to protect themselves and loved ones from influenza:

Cover your cough and sneezes with a tissue.

If you do not have a tissue, cough into your elbow.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.

Wash your hands often and thoroughly w/soap and warm water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Stay home when you are sick, and stay home until you have been symptom-free for 24 hours.