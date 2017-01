LOS GATOS (KRON) — Both southbound lanes of Highway 17 in Los Gatos are blocked on Friday night due to a fallen tree across the road, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department.

Firefighters are advising drivers to avoid 17 altogether. Crews are on-scene.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.