Storms brings thunder & lightning to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The second of three storms to sweep the Bay Area is pounding the region with heavy rain and strong wind Friday morning.

The storm has also brought thunder and lightning to parts of San Francisco, the East Bay and the Peninsula.

The heaviest rain will fall during the first part of the morning commute.

Drivers should be extra careful out on the roads this morning. There are high wind advisories for most Bay Area bridges.

Interactive Radar San Francisco Peninsula North Bay South Bay East Bay Tahoe National Northwest Southwest Midwest Northeast Southeast