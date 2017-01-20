Trump inauguration protest underway in San Jose

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Dozens of people gathered in San Jose Friday morning to protest Donald Trump’s inauguration as President of the United States.

Despite heavy rains in the South Bay, the group is marching from Plaza de Cesar Chavez to City Hall.

Their crusade began around just before noon, as protesters bared signs reading “Stop the unending war,” “No mass deportations,” “Donald ¡vete! Kleptocrat – sexual predator,” and “Not my president.”

Activists focused on the environment, justice, labor and faith communities are protesting together.

“Instead of working separately, we’re working together against the platform of fear and hate that the new administration brings in,” Rise Up spokeswoman Shaunn Cartwright said. “By uniting, we will rise above this and we will resist the fear and hate.”

Brett Bymaster, a pastor at the River Church in San Jose, said he lives in the predominantly Latino Washington community in downtown San Jose.

“I am an evangelical Christian, and I definitely did not vote for Donald Trump,” Bymaster said. “We’re big supporters of undocumented immigrants and really want to fight for people’s rights.”

“We cannot tolerate the mass deportation, trying to portray Latinos as criminals and rapists,” San Jose resident Omar Vasquez, a 37-year-old bus driver and Peruvian immigrant, said. “He’s doing the same thing with Muslims, right? Telling them that they are terrorists.”