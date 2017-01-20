SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A construction scaffolding has fallen on Turk and Market streets in San Francisco on Friday afternoon.

KRON4 has learned at least one person is injured.

An eyewitness told KRON4 the man was trapped by the collapsed scaffolding and bystanders stepped in to rescue him.

In the video sent to us by a KRON4 viewer, you can see the person hurt being put into an ambulance.

At this time, it is unclear whether the man was just walking by or was somehow involved in the building or with the work crew where the accident occurred.