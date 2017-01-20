VIDEO: 1,000 Oakland protesters weather storm to march against Trump

OAKLAND (KRON) — Another anti-Trump protest breaks out this Inauguration Day, this time in the streets of Oakland.

About a thousand protesters are out marching in the rain against the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Protesters started gathering for the “march of the working class” around noon in the Latham Square area at Telegraph Avenue and Broadway.

As of about 1:20 p.m., they had circled up Telegraph to 27th Street and were heading back down Broadway.

Many children are present at the peaceful protest.

“For me, it’s an act of solidarity. It’s a therapeutic response to something that frightens us,” said 34-year-old protester Clark Allen of Oakland.

Police are on bicycles monitoring the crowd as they march down Broadway.