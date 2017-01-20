VIDEO: Dangerous high surf conditions in Pacifica

PACIFICA (KRON) — The City of Pacifica has decided to close the Pacifica pier for the day because of dangerous high surf conditions.

Friday’s stormy weather has made for rough ocean waters off the coast of Pacifica.

The pier, off Beach Boulevard and Santa Rosa Avenue, is commonly closed when the Bay Area sees rounds of stormy weather like we have seen this week.

Waves often crash over the pier walkway, making it a dangerous spot to stand.

The city says the pier will be closed on Friday.

No word on if it will reopen over the weekend.

At Edgemar Park, part of the playground is closed due to the danger of falling tree branches.

There’s a big branch on the ground that fell Thursday night.

Also, a big fence went down near the playground.