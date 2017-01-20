VIDEO: Overnight rains cause San Francisco sewer flooding

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The overnight storms hit San Francisco hard Friday morning, and in one of the worst ways possible.

KRON4’s Jeff Pierce visited the San Francisco neighborhood that was flooded with sewer water.

Jeff reports that residents of the 100 block of Cayuga Ave. were trying to salvage what they could after their street flooded from a backed up sewer line.

“At four in the morning, we heard the gurgling from the toilet,” resident Angela Harrison said. “This time we were able to move our car before it floated away. We got it out of the driveway just before the whole street became an ocean of water.”

Another resident, Raoul Cobar, had to actually vacuum sewer water out of his car.

This is not the first time this block on Cayuga Ave. has flooded with a sewer backup.

Residents thought public works had taken care of the problem two years ago, however, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

“That was like a swimming pool back there, second time,” Cobar said.

“We thought the city would take care of things and we would be safe and it’s a year and a half later and it happened again,” Harrison said.

As many as twenty homes have been affected, and are facing sewer contamination issues.

“Two years ago they said we had to get rid of everything, our furniture, we couldn’t have things cleaned,” Harrison said. “They said there’s bacteria that can kill you in three days.”

City officials say that each home will be tested for contamination and that residents can apply for damage claims.

As they wait to hear from city officials, there is little residents can do now except sort through what they might be able to save.