RICHMOND (KRON) — Westbound Interstate 80 in Richmond was closed on Friday night after a pedestrian was fatally hit by a car on Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

I-80 West at McBryde was closed. As of 8:45 p.m., the two left lanes have reopened.

Officers will be running traffic breaks to keep people at a safe speed while they investigate, police said.

No other information has been made available by police.

