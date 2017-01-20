RICHMOND (KRON) — Westbound Interstate 80 in Richmond was closed on Friday night after a pedestrian was fatally hit by a car on Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

I-80 West at McBryde was closed. As of 8:45 p.m., the two left lanes have reopened.

Officers will be running traffic breaks to keep people at a safe speed while they investigate, police said.

No other information has been made available by police.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

Expect delays: Westbound 80 at McBryde in #RichmondCA is closed. Officers are responding to a possible pedestrian vs vehicle collision — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) January 21, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js