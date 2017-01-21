16-year-old girl missing out of San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — A 16-year-old girl has gone missing out of San Leandro on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Sixteen-year-old Cienna Perez was last seen leaving her home on the 15200 block of Upton Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. after a family disturbance.

She is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. She was wearing a black shirt and burgundy pants, police said.

She is known to frequent Hayward and San Leandro, police said.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police immediately.