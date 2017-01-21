Couple living in car with 7-month-old arrested in connection with Mountain View residential burglaries

MOUNTAIN VIEW (BCN) — A couple living in a stolen vehicle with a 7-month-old baby were arrested in Mountain View early Tuesday morning in connection with several residential burglaries, according to police.

Police said officers were on patrol in the early morning hours when they spotted two people sitting in a car in the 700 block of Continental Circle.

Further investigation revealed the suspects, Michael Wiggins, 46, and Rohnita Prasad, 36, allegedly stole the vehicle from the garage of a Mountain View home in October and were living in it with Prasad’s infant son.

Police said officers also discovered stolen items, mail, and packages from other Mountain View homes in the vehicle.

Wiggins and Prasad were arrested on suspicion of residential burglary, vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, possession of narcotics, possession of burglary tools and child endangerment.

Anyone with further information about this incident is encouraged to contact Mountain View detectives at (650) 903-6368.