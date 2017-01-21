DUBLIN (BCN) — A fire that broke out at a Dublin aquarium store earlier Saturday morning was caused by an electrical malfunction, according to Alameda County Fire Department officials.

At 7:59 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a fire alarm that was activated at Aquarium Concepts at 6920 Amador Plaza Road, located inside the Dublin Place Shopping Center, fire spokeswoman Aisha Knowles said.

Upon arrival, fire crews saw smoke coming from the building and inside they encountered more heavy smoke. The building’s sprinkler system had been activated and assisted in keeping the blaze to a one-alarm response, according to fire officials.

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze within 10 minutes of arrival.

The building, however, sustained significant smoke and water damage, fire officials said.

The aquariums inside were also damaged and some fish died.

With help from PG&E, fire officials were able to reestablish power to the building, restoring circulation pumps to some of the fish tanks.

No injuries were reported and the fire did not spread to neighboring businesses, according to fire officials.

Because of the significant damage sustained to the building, the store will be closed temporarily, fire officials said.