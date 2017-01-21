Flash Flood Watch issued for Bay Area as 3rd and final storm in last week approaches

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the entire Bay Area on Saturday night, as the third and final storm in the last week approaches, according to KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow.

There is also a High Wind Warning along the coast and mountains too, Karnow said.

The flood watch is also in effect on the Central Coast.

Another strong storm system is expected to produce periods of moderate to heavy rain late Saturday night through Sunday morning. This additional rain on already saturated soils will likely lead to flash flooding of area streams and rivers, as well as local urban areas.

The watch remains in effect through Sunday afternoon.

