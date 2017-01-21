High Surf Warning issued for Bay Area

By Published:
California Storm

SAN FRANCISCO — The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Warning for parts of the Bay Area.

The warning is in effect until 3 a.m. Sunday.

An enormous swell is arriving along the coast and will continue through early Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning is in place for the San Francisco Peninsula coast, the coastal North Bay, including Point Reyes National Seashore, northern Monterey Bay, Southern Monterey Bay and the Big Sur coast.

Waves are expected to peak today and tonight and will gradually subside Sunday.

The waves could be as tall as 24 to 28 feet, and last 14 to 15 seconds each.

There will be large breaking waves, strong rip currents, and sneaker waves.

Beachgoers are advised not to venture near or into the water, as heavy surf could result in deadly rip currents.

