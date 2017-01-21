Man, teen arrested in connection with April San Jose fatal shooting

SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose police have arrested two people, a man and a teenage boy, in connection with the shooting murder of another teen in April, according to police.

After police conducted a follow-up investigation into the months-old murder, detectives identified 18-year-old Raul Tellez and a 17-year-old boy as the suspects.

The two, both San Jose residents, are accused of killing of 18-year-old Cruz Antonio Castro of San Jose, according to police.

Castro was shot on April 16 as he was walking in the 10000 block of Lyndale Avenue at about 6:50 p.m.

A car pulled up to him and at least two male suspects got out and opened fire. The suspects then got back into the vehicle and fled, police said.

Castro was taken to a hospital but died a short while later.

Tellez has been booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail, while the juvenile was booked into the county’s juvenile hall.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police Detective Wayne Smith or Detective Brian McDonald at (408) 277-5283.

Bay City News contributed to this report.