Massive march shuts down San Jose streets

SAN JOSE (KRON) — The Women’s March on Washington is attracting enormous crowds in San Jose.

So much so, that several roads are completely shut down to vehicular traffic, according to the San Jose Police Dept.

Drivers should expect delays around the area of the march for several hours.

The march started at San Jose City Hall at 200 E Santa Clara St. and is headed towards Cesar Chavez Plaza.

At the plaza, a peacefully rally with speeches, live music, and food trucks will take place to promote “human rights, civil liberties, and social justice for all.”

**Traffic Advisory** Street closures in downtown SJ for demonstrators. Expect traffic delays for several hours. — SJPD PIO (@SJPDPIO) January 21, 2017