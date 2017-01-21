Peace march takes over several streets in Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — At least four busy streets are closed in Walnut Creek due to the mass crowds of peace marchers, according to the Walnut Creek Police Department.

Walnut Creek P.D. advises drivers to avoid the downtown area.

The Peace March coordinated by the Women’s March of Contra Costa County has caused significant traffic backups and other issues. Marchers gathered together around 10:30 a.m. and ventured through the downtown area.

Road closures will include the following:

Main Street between Civic and Olympic

Locust Street between Civic and westbound Olympic

Civic Drive from Broadway to California

Olympic from Main to California.

Open Alternate routes: California Blvd, Ygnacio Valley, Newell Avenue, Broadway