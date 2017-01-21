Salinas drive by shooting leaves teen in critical condition

SALINAS (BCN)– A 15-year-old boy was left in critical condition after a drive-by shooting that occurred Friday afternoon in Salinas, according to police.

At 12:51 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert, reporting several shots fired in the 700 block of Mae Avenue, police said.

Officers learned the teen victim was near Mae Avenue and C Street when a black vehicle drove by and someone from inside the car fired several shots at him.

The boy was struck in the back of head. He was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

Police did not say whether an arrest was made.