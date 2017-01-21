Strong storm system to bring wind, rain to Bay Area overnight

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A strong storm system will bring stormy weather to the Bay Area overnight Saturday.

The storm will take shape around midnight and will sweep east across the region.

Expect all around stormy weather, not just rain but big time wind as well.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch for the entire Bay Area from 8 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday. Expect wind gusts up to 40 to 50 mph. Coastal parts of the Bay Area could see wind gusts up to 60 mph overnight.

NWS officials are warning residents the the high winds may result in downed trees and power lines.

A high surf warning is also in effect for parts of the Bay Area until 3 a.m. An enormous swell is arriving along the coast and will continue through early Sunday morning.

Residents should stay far back from the ocean during high surf conditions.

The storm should be over for the most part by dawn with a few scattered showers Sunday afternoon.

HIGH WIND WATCH 8PM SAT TO 10 AM SUN. Gusts up to 40 to 50 mph. #CAStorm pic.twitter.com/3bgabM2waK — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 20, 2017

ROAD CLOSURES

Oakland

In the 6400 block of Shelterwood Drive: one-lane closure.

In the 6400 block of Thorndale Drive: both lanes closed. Parts of nearby Elverton Drive are impacted.

In the 6500 block of Heather Ridge Way: one-lane closure.

In the 6000 block of Balboa Drive: shoulder partially blocked by a mudslide.

Westover Drive: closed between Doran Drive and Shelterwood Drive.