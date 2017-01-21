VIDEO: Paraglider dies after being rescued from ocean off Pacifica

By Published:
vlcsnap-2017-01-21-16h02m48s196

 

PACIFICA (KRON) — A paraglider died on Saturday morning after being pulled from the ocean just off of Pacifica, the North County Fire Authority said.

Firefighters got a call at around 10:37 a.m. to a water rescue at the beach in the area of the 100 block of Esplanade Avenue, authorities said.

A man who had been paragliding was pulled from the ocean to shore by bystanders who began giving him CPR, fire officials said.

Fire crews and paramedics took over to try to save the man’s life but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was immediately available about the incident, which is under investigation by law enforcement and the San Mateo County coroner’s office, fire officials said.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s