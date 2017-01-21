PACIFICA (KRON) — A paraglider died on Saturday morning after being pulled from the ocean just off of Pacifica, the North County Fire Authority said.

Firefighters got a call at around 10:37 a.m. to a water rescue at the beach in the area of the 100 block of Esplanade Avenue, authorities said.

A man who had been paragliding was pulled from the ocean to shore by bystanders who began giving him CPR, fire officials said.

Fire crews and paramedics took over to try to save the man’s life but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was immediately available about the incident, which is under investigation by law enforcement and the San Mateo County coroner’s office, fire officials said.

Bay City News contributed to this report.