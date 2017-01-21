LAKE TAHOE (KRON) — For those going skiing this weekend or this week, there is quite a bit of snow in the Sierra–maybe a bit too much.

In a picture posted on Squaw Valley’s Facebook page, you can see the snow buildup is taller than the people clearing the area. Squaw announced Friday they have broken a monthly record of 19 feet of snow this month.

They are expecting 20 inches Saturday night and 15 inches on Sunday. Winds could reach 120 miles per hour off the peaks.

“The Sierra is going to get another round of heavy snow and high winds which will create significant impacts to the region. The Tahoe Basin can expect 2 to 4 feet with 3 to 6 feet above 7,000 feet and Sierra ridge wind gusts up to 140 mph tonight into Sunday. Do not attempt to travel as conditions will become life threatening late tonight through Sunday,” the National Weather Service aid.

In one of the photos, you can see the long lines. One of the pictures is from Heavenly Mountain. You can see the patrol crew digging out the padded area of one of the lift towers.

Skiiers KRON4 talked with are loving the conditions.

Alpine Meadows is closed Saturday because of the extreme weather conditions.

Squaw Valley will be working under limited operations.

Obviously, that could change if the weather changes.

