Women’s March on Washington extends to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Today several marches are taking place across the Bay Area in the name of women’s rights, human rights, and civil liberties.

Organizers say they fear these rights could be threatened under Donald Trump’s presidency.

The Women’s March on Washington is expected to attract as many as a quarter of a million people world-wide.

Here’s a list of participating Bay Area cities:

Walnut Creek – 10:00 a.m. A music rally followed by a march at 12:15 p.m. The march starts at Civic Park, Broadway, and Civic Dr., and will extend through the downtown area

San Jose 10:100 a.m. March begins at San Jose City Hall, and ends at Cesar Chavez Plaza for a rally

Santa Cruz 1:30 p.m . Marchers are gathering at Santa Cruz City Hall

San Francisco 3:00 p.m Rally and candlelight march starts at Civic Center Plaza and continues to Justin Herman Plaza

Rally and candlelight march starts at Civic Center Plaza and continues to Justin Herman Plaza Vallejo 5:00 p.m. Hike at Mare Island Shoreline Heritage Preserve