Women’s March on Washington extends to Bay Area

By Published:
Photo courtesy of CNN
Photo courtesy of CNN

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Today several marches are taking place across the Bay Area in the name of women’s rights, human rights, and civil liberties.

Organizers say they fear these rights could be threatened under Donald Trump’s presidency.

The Women’s March on Washington is expected to attract as many as a quarter of a million people world-wide.

Here’s a list of participating Bay Area cities:

  • Oakland -10:00 a.m. The group will walk from Madison Park to Frank Ogawa Plaza where a rally is set to take place
  • Walnut Creek – 10:00 a.m. A music rally followed by a march at 12:15 p.m. The march starts at Civic Park, Broadway, and Civic Dr., and will extend through the downtown area
  • San Jose 10:100 a.m. March begins at San Jose City Hall, and ends at Cesar Chavez Plaza for a rally
  • Santa Cruz 1:30 p.m. Marchers are gathering at Santa Cruz City Hall
  • San Francisco 3:00 p.m Rally and candlelight march starts at Civic Center Plaza and continues to Justin Herman Plaza
  • Vallejo 5:00 p.m. Hike at Mare Island Shoreline Heritage Preserve

